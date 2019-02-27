Ethiopia: Oromia Council Kicks Off Its 9th Regular Session

Addis Ababa — The 9th Regular Session of Oromia Council, the supreme body of Oromia Regional State, kicked off in Adama city today.

The meeting will stay in session for two days and is expected to review and evaluate the bi-annual performance report of the regional government and the council.

Among other things, Chefe Oromia (Oromia Council) will deliberate on issues of peace and stability in the region as well as on issues related to the prevalence of the rule of law in the region.

Furthermore, the council is expected to discuss on topics pertinent to equitable distribution of public resources in the region, good governance, public grievances and issues of mismanagement delivered to it.

A draft bill on Oromia Cooperative Association will also be approved, resources from the council indicated.

The Council will also approve appointments to various positions in the regional government.