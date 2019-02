Addis Ababa — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Workneh Gebeyehu has left for Djibouti today (February to attend the 46th Ordinary Session of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers.

In the Session from 27-28, the Foreign Ministers of the IGAD Member States will deliberate on reforming the organizational structure of IGAD as well as redefining its stature.

Currently, Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu is the Chair of the IGAD Council of Ministers.