South Africa: Schools Agree to Put a Halt to Uniform Price-Fixing

The Competition Commission has reached an agreement with several schools found guilty of anti-competitive behaviour, which could bring relief to some parents paying exorbitant prices for their children's school uniforms.

Following a meeting with the Competition Tribunal on Tuesday, an agreement has been reached between the Competition Commission and several schools, which will see the number of school uniform suppliers increase, breaking what appear to be cartel-like operations in the sector.

The agreement, made in the form of a pledge, calls for:

School uniforms to be as generic as possible, making them obtainable from as many suppliers as possible;

Schools preferably to more than one supplier in order to give parents more options;

Exclusivity to be limited to items that the schools regard as necessary, such as badges, to be obtained from pre-selected suppliers;

Schools to follow a competitive bidding process when appointing suppliers; and

Agreements concluded with suppliers to be of limited duration.

In 2010, the Competition Commission was inundated with complaints from parents that the cost of uniforms for a number of schools was exorbitant, but that they had little option but to use designated suppliers, who had the monopoly. In some instances, a parent could pay as...