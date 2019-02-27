South Africa: Brics Energy Co-Operation - Why Russia and South Africa Still Need Each Other

analysis

While the controversial $76-billion nuclear energy deal between South Africa and Russia is off the cards, the country -- and by extension, the remaining BRICS nations -- is still on Russia's horizon when it comes to energy partnerships. Looking back, the flawed nuclear deal offers lessons for future engagement on this front.

BRICS -- the bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- represents some of the world's largest energy consumers and producers. By 2040 the BRICS nations will account for 45% of all global energy consumption and production, the Analytical Centre of the Government of the Russian Federation predicts.

These nations have energy strategies that have proven to be complementary, opening up opportunities for enhanced intra-BRICS energy co-operation to foster domestic energy security and stimulate economic growth among the bloc.

Moscow's growing need for diversification

Russia is one of the world's largest gas and oil...