Sierra Leone: PIB Warns Clubs About Players Registration

The Sierra Leone Premier League Board has warned the 13 participating clubs that 27th February 2019 would be the deadline date to complete registration of players for the first phase of the ongoing premier league.

According to a statement from the Board, all clubs were urged to complete registration of players on or before the 27th February.

In related development, the Board also reminded the clubs of their agreement that they must hire an "A" License holder as Head Coach.

"It has however come to the notice of the Premier League Board that a given number of clubs are yet to adhere to the dictate. Clubs are strongly requested to comply with this directive on or before 27th February 2019, failing which sanctions will be imposed on defaulting clubs," the board statement reads.