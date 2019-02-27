Sierra Leone: Cricket - Edward Ngegba to Lead Sierra Leone in World Cup Qualifiers

Sierra Leone's young and skilful all-rounder, Edward Ngegba, will lead the country's U-19 team in the ICC U-19 World Cup qualifying tournament in Windhoek, Namibia.

Ngegba retained the team's captaincy after the technical team of the country's national association; the Sierra Leone Cricket Association (SLCA) announced their final list of 14 shortlisted players for the tournament.

Another enviable youngster who made it in the squad was Ngegba's partner, John Bangura,as well as a fast blower, Osman Sankoh, who were all selected from the 18 players that underwent training.

Seven players; Ibrahim Bundu, Martin Bockarie, Yegbeh Jalloh, Aruna Kainnessie, Charles Browne, Sahr Gbla, and Eric Musa Turay, who made it in the squad during their last qualification on 10th to 18th September in Johannesburg, South Africa, failed to make the cut this selection.

Whiles John Bangura, Osman Sankoh, George Edward Ngbegba, Haroun Kamara, Charles Kargbo, Chernor Bah and James Franklyin Bangura, were all considered for re-selection.

Sierra Leone will start their campaign on Sunday, March 17 against Tanzania before taking on Uganda the following day. The team will face the host, Namibia on match day three and East African strong force, Kenya on match day four.

Sierra Leone and Nigeria will battle in an all West Africa fight in a repeat of the first round qualifiers finals. All six nations will battle for the only qualifying space to represent Africa in the U-19 World Cup tournament.

The full list of Sierra Leone U-19 players; Edward Ngegba, John Bangura, Aruna Kamara, Osman Sankoh, Edmond Ernest, Samuel Conteh, Emmanuel Akpoh, John Lansayo, Chernor Bah, Eric M Turay, James Tommy, Charles Kargbo, Aruna Komara and James F Bangura.