Sierra Leone: FC Kallon Stays Top As Mighty Blackpool Celebrates Successive Win

The actions and upset in the Sierra Leone Premier League continue over the weekend, with a win for FC Kallon, while Mighty Blackpool secured their third successive victory in their quest to return to form.

The Cavaliers were able to register their fourth victory from six matches to stay top of the league table, thanks to an early goal scored in the 17th minute by skipper, Sallieu Tarawallie, to grab the all three points from Freetown City Council at the Siaka Stevens Stadium.

FC Kallon continues to prove their defensive strength as they are yet to concede a goal in 6 outings, with 14 points at the league summit, while The Mayor Boys, who failed to create an upset are left with 4 points from the same number of matches.

The following day, the Tiss Tass Boys had to thank the Military Boys for yet another defensive blunder as they stroke in the 53rd minute; thanks to a Mohamed Aruna beautiful finish. The guys in combat failed to make a comeback as all effort were thwarted.

The win moved Mighty Blackpool few steps further with 10 points from 6 matches to sit 5th on the SLPL log,while the 'Soja' Boys are left to search for their second win from six attempts.

Elsewhere, Kamboi Eagles and East End Lions settled for a goalless draw in Kenema, leaving the home side with 8 points from 5 matches and drop a place down to 6th, while East End Lions maintained their 3rd position with 11 points from 5 matches.

In Bo, a controversial goal scored by Musa Kargbo at extra time gave the home side their first points in five games, as they settled for a 1-1 draw with East End Tigers, who were hoping to walk away with maximum points when Baimba Sesay gave them an early lead.

Ports Authority hopes of returning to winning ways were frustrated by Diamond Stars after they were held to a goalless draw and at the Parade Ground, Central Parade scraped through a 2-0 win against a stubborn May Park Boys; thanks to a Thomas Sanu brace, which included a controversial penalty awarded in the 87th minute.