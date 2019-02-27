Sierra Leone: Bo Rangers Fires Coach Ernest Hallowell After Poor Results

Bo Rangers has fired Coach Ernest Hallowel and the rest of his technical staff on Saturday, after some poor results in their opening five matches in the Sierra Leone Premier League.

However, the club is yet to announce Coach Hallowell's successor, but his termination was done with immediate effect, following a letter signed by the Board chairman, Prince Boima.

"This letter now serves to inform you that your contract with Bo Rangers Football Club Sierra Leone Limited is hereby terminated effective 23rd February instant pursuant to the Board resolution on February 20.Furthermore, please inform the rest of your technical staff that your termination operates as the clubs disengagement from the service of all subordinate staff, who worked with you," the letter reads.

Bo Rangers secured their first point in five matches, thanks to a controversial 1-1 draw with East End Tigers on Friday at the Bo Mini Stadium, Southern Region.

The club has endured a poor run at the start of the league, with four straight defeats and are in danger of relegation, standing first from bottom in the log.

Coach Ernest Hallowel recorded two straight home defeats to FC Kallon and Central Parade respectively and also lost to Ports Authority at the Approved School complex and, East End Lions before forcing East End Tigers to a draw.