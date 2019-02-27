Sierra Leone: Victor Mansaray Scores On Debut As Kei Kamara Hits Target in Pre-Season

Sierra Leone Forward, Victor Mansaray, came to the rescue of his Vietnamese club, Binh Duong in 66 minutes to secure an away point in their 1-1 draw with Thanh Hoa in the A-League opener.

The young striker, who recently signed a short-term deal with the Asian club, made an immediate impact on his league debut, grabbing the equalizer 33 minutes after the home side had taken the lead.

Striker Kei Kamara was also on the score-sheet as he opened his scoring accounts for his new Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids in their 3-1 win over LA Galaxy in a preseason encounter on Saturday.

Kamara who joined the Rapids in exchange for an international roster slot for the 2019 season, scored the game's first goal in the 42nd minute, beating Galaxy defender Jorgen Skjelvik on a header.

In England League One, Amadu Bakayoko was given 30 minutes action for Coventry City as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Luton Town whiles in the Championship, defender Osman Kaykay was unused for Queen Park Rangers side that went down to a 2-0 defeat on the road to Middlesbrough.

Still, in Europe, midfielder, Hassan Sesay was withdrawn in the 82nd minute for HIFK as they suffered 1-3 at home against Inter Turku in the Finnish Cup while in Switzerland, Sierra Leone captain, Umaru Bangura had a full-time run for FC Zurich in 1-1 draw with Luzern.

Rodney Strasser played full time in his Italian Serie D side, Villafranca Veronese 1-1 draw with Virtus Bergamo whiles midfield enforcer, John Kamara continued his role at the heart of Kesla midfield as they secured a point on the road when to held Qebela to a goalless draw.

Khelifa Jabbie was the other Sierra Leone midfielder in action over the weekend as his racing club suffered a 0-4 defeat at home by Al Akhaa AlAhli in the Lebanon league.