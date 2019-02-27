Uganda: Kyaligonza Saga - Army Allows Police to Quiz Detained Soldiers

Kampala — The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi, has authorised police to interrogate Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza's bodyguards and record statements from them as part of on-going investigations into accusations of assaulting a female traffic police officer on Sunday.

The duo was arrested and detained in a military facility in Makindye, a Kampala suburb.

Maj Gen Kyaligonza is Uganda's ambassador to Burundi and also a member of the National Resistance Movement Central Executive Committee, a top organ of the ruling party.

The interrogation

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango told Daily Monitor yesterday that the detectives would interview and record the soldiers' statements today.

"The medical forms for the victims have already been obtained. We are remaining with only three statements to submit the file to the resident state attorney for perusal and advice," Mr Onyango said.

The investigations followed a video clip on social media showing Maj Gen Kyaligonza and two military police soldiers harassing Sgt Esther Namaganda, who had reportedly stopped them from making a U-turn in the middle of the road in Seeta, Mukono District.

The actions of the soldiers have been condemned by the security forces, Members of Parliament, including Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, and the civil society.

Detectives yesterday took Sgt Namaganda back to where the incident happened for the reconstruction of the scene.

Although police told Daily Monitor they intend to interrogate Maj Gen Kyaligonza, by yesterday, they had not yet written to the Foreign Affairs ministry to help them bring the suspect to book.

The traffic officer told police that Maj Gen Kyaligonza slapped her.

Maj Gen Kyaligonza, however, said in an interview with the Daily Monitor on Monday that the police officer insulted them (himself and the two soldiers) and explained why his vehicle made a U-turn in the middle of the road, an incident that sparked off the confrontation.

The Maj Gen added that they were escaping from a chaotic scene after a motor accident ahead.

[email protected]