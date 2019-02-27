Uganda: Makerere Don Scoops Research Award On Nodding Syndrome

Kampala — Makerere University senior lecturer in the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health at College of Health Sciences (CHS), Dr Richard Idro, has scooped an inaugural Greenwood Africa Award for his excellent research on non-communicable diseases.

Dr Idro, who is currently out of the country over the same, has been honoured by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and is expected to deliver the Greenwood Lecture titled: Severe Malaria, Nodding Syndrome and Wisdom Teeth next month.

The College of Health Sciences principal, Prof Charles Ibingira, told Daily monitor that Dr Idro was awarded following his report on the research he carried out on nodding syndrome, which was published in 2018.

Dr Idro is reported to have carried out the research in 2015 in northern Uganda, where the syndrome was reported.

"This award is very important since it's an addition to College of Health Science, the university and to the country. It has also contributed to a number of health policies in the country basing on discoveries," Mr Ibigira said in a telephone interview.

The Makerere University Vice chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, told Daily Monitor that Dr Idro's award which is a sign that "the university is indeed an icon in research on the African continent."

"It is a big victory for Makerere because with limited resources we have, our staff emerged the winner, given other centres in the sub-Saharan region which were also carrying out similar research. This further shows that we are a premier university and that our research capacity is way better than others, not only in Uganda but also on the continent," Prof Nawangwe said yesterday.

In November last year Prof Nobel Banadda of Makerere University became the first African to be awarded the Pius XI medal by pontifical Academy of Sciences based at the Vatican, recognising his scientific research.

About the award

Background. The Green Wood award 2019 is inaugurated to mark Sir Brian Greenwood's (A British physician and biomedical research scientist) 80th birthday last year. The award recognises research achievements and future potential of a mid-career African scientist in contributing to the control of infectious disease in sub-Saharan Africa.

The award will be conferred at LSHTM graduation ceremony on March 5 where Dr Idro will be a resident at the school for three days.

