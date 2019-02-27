Nigeria: How Prominent Nigerian Politicians Lost in Their Polling Units

The 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections finally held on Saturday, February 23. The election was postponed from February 16 to 23 after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cited some logistics challenges around 2:30 a.m. on the first Saturday Nigerians were expected to vote.

However, the election which held a week after came with lots of surprises as many prominent politicians were floored by opposition parties in their polling units.

In this analysis, PREMIUM TIMES looks at some notable politicians who lost their polling units.

Atiku Abubakar - PDP

The presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, lost his polling unit to President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Abubakar who voted at Ajiya PU012 in Yola, capital of Adamawa State had 167 votes while the APC had 186 votes.

He also failed to deliver the senatorial seat and House of Representatives seat for PDP at the polling unit.

The APC scored 187 votes to PDP's 120 votes in the senatorial poll. For the House, the APC scored 145 votes against PDP's 121 votes.

Yemi Osinbajo - APC

Like the PDP presidential candidate, the APC vice presidential candidate, Yemi Osinbajo, also failed to lift his party's banner at his polling unit as he lost to the opposition.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, voted on Saturday at the Code 33, Polling Unit II, Victoria Garden City(VGC), Lagos at 10.53a.m.

Mr Osinbajo who voted at polling unit, 033, located on Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lekki, Lagos also lost the National Assembly polls to the PDP.

The APC got 197 in the presidential poll, while the PDP got 384. APC had 167 votes while the PDP polled 244 for the House of Representatives. In the Senate election, the APC polled 228 against PDP's 378.

This is the polling unit where Fela Durotoye, the candidate of the Alliance for New Nigerian (ANN) also voted.

Having endorsed Mr Abubakar of the PDP over Mr Buhari of the APC, former President Olusegun Obasanjo failed to deliver his polling unit to his favourite as he lost with a wide margin.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo casting his vote at 11.15 a.m in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The APC defeated the PDP at Mr Obasanjo's polling unit in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on Saturday.

While APC polled 87 votes in the presidential election, the PDP got just 18 votes.

Also, the result showed that the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a party adopted by Mr Obasanjo, only had four votes in the presidential election.

Shehu Sani - PRP

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani of the People's Redemption Party (PRP) lost his polling unit to a rival, Uba Sani of the APC.

He voted at Polling Unit 20, Ungwar Seriki ward, in Kaduna North Local Government where he polled 51 votes while his rival, Uba Sani, had 236 votes.

In other results, APC had 292 votes in the presidential polls while PDP polled 23. For the House of Representatives, APC had 240, PDP 47 and PRP 28

Kingsley Moghalu - YPP

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) also did not emerge victorious in his polling unit at Anambra.

Mr Moghalu, former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria lost the polling unit in Uruagu ward 2, Nnewi, Anambra State where he voted.

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu

In the three polling units located in Uruagu ward 2, Mr Moghalu polled 58, 41, and 127 respectively while, the PDP had 137, 145, and 256 respectively.

Donald Duke - SDP

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, lost in his polling unit in the presidential election.

Donald Duke entering SDP

He scored only six votes while the presidential candidate of the PDP won by 291 votes.

Mr Duke voted at the Ward 5, PU005 polling at Diamond Hill, Calabar, Cross River.

Ntufam Hilliard Etta - APC

The South-south National Vice Chairman of the APC, Ntufam Hilliard Etta, lost the same unit where Mr Duke voted as PDP also won the Senatorial and House of Representatives elections.

PDP won the Senatorial election by 207 votes while APC got 193 votes.

PDP won the House of Representatives election by 215 votes while APC got 140 votes and SDP got six votes.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu - APC

The APC governorship candidate in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu also failed to deliver his unit to his party.

He lost at the Femi Okunnu polling unit, Lateef Jakande, Ikoyi Lagos State.

The PDP presidential candidate, Mr Abubakar had 52 votes to defeat Mr Buhari of APC who polled 48 votes.

Jimi Agbale - PDP

Like, Mr Sanwo-olu, the PDP also lost at the polling unit where Jimi Agbaje, Lagos State PDP governorship candidate voted.

Jimi Agbaje

The APC also won the senatorial poll at the PU004, Hinderea Road, Liverpool area, Apapa Lagos.

The APC polled 83 votes in the presidential election at the unit while PDP got 80 votes.

In the senatorial results, the APC got 88 votes while the PDP had 79 votes.

Andy Ubah - APC

The Senator representing Anambra North Andy Ubah of the APC lost in his polling unit.

Andy Uba

The senator who voted at Salvation Army polling unit, Uba ward one, lost with a wide margin to the PDP with 115 to 4 votes.

Buba Galadima

The spokesperson for the Atiku campaign council suffered a heavy defeat at his polling unit.

Buba Galadima

Mr Buhari's former ally turned critic, could only get two votes for PDP while the APC got 750 votes.

Bode George - PDP

A chieftain of the PDP, Bode George who voted in Ward E2, polling unit 001, in Oko-Faji, Lagos Island, did not deliver to PDP.

Mr Buhari of the APC emerged the winner at the polling unit with 84 votes while Mr Abubakar of PDP polled 40 votes.

Mr George did not also deliver his polling unit in the 2015 election.

Ibrahim Dankwambo - PDP

The governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo's PDP lost at his unit.

Mr Buhari of APC won with 453 votes to beat Mr Abubakar of the APC who polled 80 votes. The outgoing governor voted at the Polling Unit 005 Hassan Manzo in Harwagana ward Gombe Local Government Area.

However, Mr Dankwambo, who is the senatorial candidate of the PDP, polled 325 votes to defeat Sa'idu Ahmed Alkali of APC, who had 212 votes in the unit.

Dapo Abiodun - APC

The Ogun State APC governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun, also lost his polling unit to the opposition party.

Mr Abiodun voted at Unit 2, Ward 3, Ita Osanyin in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr Abubakar, polled 124 votes to defeat Mr Buhari, who polled 118 votes.