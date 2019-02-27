26 February 2019

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Limbe - Minister Inspects Sport Infrastructure

Though the stadia are ready to host any national and international tournaments, he said few works will be added.

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Prof. Narcissi Mouelle Kombi, has expressed satisfaction on the quality of sport infrastructures in the South West and specifically in Limbe. This follows an inspection tour he undertook in Limbe on February 22, 2019 at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium and its three auxiliary stadia.

They are the Limbe Centenary Stadium, Limbe Middle Farms Stadium and Limbe Omnisport Stadium Annex. Accompanied by South West Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai, officials of South West Regional Delegation for Sport and Physical Education and other top regional adminis trators, the officials were guided by the Director of Limbe Omnisport Stadium, Ekombe née Wanki Pascaline. At every playing ground, she gave some explanations on how the field is being managed.

At the end of the outing, Minister Kombi recalled that the sport infrastructures in Limbe successfully hosted the Female African Cup of Nations in 2016. As such they are ready to continuously play host to any national and international football tournament. The minister expressed satisfaction with the level of maintenance that is carried out there. He however said that some additional work is needed for the sustainability of the structures.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

