Namibia: Basil Read Namibia Workers Down Tools

HUNDREDS of Basil Read Namibia workers at Skorpion Zinc at Rosh Pinah have been on a wildcat industrial action over alleged discriminatory employment benefits since Friday.

In a petition to management, the workers claimed that the company was paying different salaries based on colour and race. The management refused to receive the petition. The striking workers also accused the company of "using overtime to inflate the salaries of some employees," while claiming that only employees working at the mine's plant receive housing and remote areas allowance benefits.

According to the workers, foreigners are also employed as surveyors and finance managers at the expense of qualified Namibians.

They further claimed that the company was giving white workers "discriminatory preferential treatment" by letting them live in houses, while black workers have to take up residence in a camp.

Besides, the workers said they felt bullied by white supervisors. The Skorpion Zinc mine outsourced mining operations at its Rosh Pinah mine to Bail Read Namibia in mid-2017. When contacted for comment on Monday, the company's human resources manager, Ignatius Murorua, said he could not talk because he was in a meeting.

He also did not respond to questions sent to his cellphone via text messaging.