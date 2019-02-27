Namibia: Alleged Cronyism Dogs Cash-Strapped Nimt

THE management of the Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology (Nimt) has been accused of resorting to 'cost-savings' measures to protect their own financial interests at the institution at the expense of others who are 'outspoken' about the institute's dealings.

Sources at the institution who wish to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation informed The Namibian about a decision to drop industrial and business-orientated (IBOs) subjects at Nimt's northern campus at Tsumeb because they are apparently a waste of time and resources.

Nimt also has a campus at Keetmanshoop, and its main campus is at Arandis. About 275 people are employed at Nimt.

Sources accused Nimt's executive director, Eckhart Mueller, and his 'inner circle' of using mafia tactics to threaten, suspend and retrench some qualified lecturers and employees. In one case, a senior black lecturer was suspended and replaced with a white lecturer, one source specifically stated, just because the black lecturer spoke out against Mueller and the top management.

Last year, when Nimt's financial woes due to alleged late funding became public, measures were put in place to retrench about 45 workers; close certain workshops; and move others to Arandis, all in an attempt to cut costs.

Higher education minister Itah Kandjii-Murangi, however, directed then that no one should be retrenched, and that the institution should find other ways to survive the storm.

It is now alleged by employees that Nimt is dropping subjects as an excuse to get rid of certain employees who are 'outspoken' about the internal issues. This is an alleged attempt to sidestep the minister's directive not to retrench. As a result, it is claimed, others who are in the 'inner circle' but who are less qualified, will take over.

The dropping of IBOs (which includes computer studies, English communication and entrepreneurial skills) at Tsumeb could result in more people losing their jobs, which will also impact on their families as well as students, including school-leaver who would want to do the subjects, the sources said.

Another source said school-leavers find these subjects very useful to find jobs, and that the skills were crucial for prospective employers as well as those who want to start their own businesses.

It was argued that many graduates lack employability skills, and that in this day and age, trade is not the only thing that makes one employable.

It was suggested that Nimt management should rather consider cutting the salaries of the management, and that those over age 60 should go on retirement, while some management positions deemed unnecessary should be made redundant.

"There are so many overlapping positions, many of which were created for some people to get a job," a source said. "If you want to take the route of removing vital subjects which play a role in the lives of the students not just today but tomorrow as well, think about the administrative positions that you created for some people in your circle, and which add no significant value to the betterment of the lives of the students, and their employability in the future."

Mueller said Nimt was an autonomous entity, and not a government entity, although the government was its largest client, and therefore the government could be described as Nimt's largest shareholder.

"All their subsidy amounts follow the trainee, and no direct subsidy is paid to Nimt. Nimt has to cover all its expenses from this hard-earned income," he added.

Mueller explained that it was a fact that the said "supplementary" (no compulsory) subjects are taught one lesson per week, with the lecturer physically lecturing two days per week.

"Most companies prefer Nimt-trained artisans because of their high level of skills. The IBOs are not compulsory, and the results most trainees achieved are weak, and could be the result of only being lectured once weekly. By clustering them, Nimt hopes to achieve better results," he reasoned.

Mueller called the allegations racist.

"If a coloured, baster or white Namibian is appointed, it is labelled to be racism. I am sad that this cheap accusation is still being used by some Namibians, 28 years after independence," he lamented, maintaining that no one was retrenched, and that colleagues were rather transferred.

"We are a free nation, and those who do not want to be taken to task if they do not perform and are unhappy should reconsider their positions at Nimt. We are internationally known as a centre striving for excellence, and if we as a nation want to achieve our set goals of programme 2030 and our Harambee intention, Nimt has to remain striving for excellence," he added.