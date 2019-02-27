Eritrea: Nationals in Israel Contribute Over U.S.221 Thousand

Asmara — Eritrean community in Israel contributed over 221 thousand Dollars to augment martyrs' trust fund as well as in support of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans (NAEWDV).

According to report from the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, the 201 thousand Dollars was contributed in support the families of martyrs, and the remaining USD 19,650 in support of the National Association Eritrean War Disabled Veterans.

Expressing satisfaction for supporting families of martyrs and war disabled veterans, the nationals expressed readiness to strengthen their organizational capacity and sustainably continue their support.

Speaking at the event, the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Israel, Mr. Solomon Kinfe commended the nationals for their contribution in support of martyrs families and the war disabled veterans and called on for strengthening organizational capacity and enhanced contribution.