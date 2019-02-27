South Africa's First 5G Commercial Network Launched

Johannesburg — SOUTH Africa is among the first countries in the world to launch the fifth generation (5G) of cellular mobile networks.

Rain, the mobile data-only network operator, has announced the launch in partnership with Huawei, the leading global information and technology solutions provider.

With Huawei's end-to-end 5G solutions, Rain has been able to build the 5G network using its 3.6GHz spectrum.

In the first phase of the roll-out, Rain has deployed 20 new base stations in Johannesburg and Cape Town, covering the main districts of the two cities.

Rain will continue to cover major cities in South Africa with 5G networks to provide ultra-broadband services to homes and enterprises.

"The network will provide fiber-like speeds without the installation complexities, time delays and cost of laying fiber in under-serviced areas," said Rain Group Chief Executive Officer, Willem Roos.

Roos said Rain was optimistic about the business prospects of South Africa's 5G network, and would thus continue to invest more in 5G networks.

In September, Rain will release 5G mobile phone products and plans to further promote 5G-enabled applications in terms of industry video, remote driving and smart manufacturing.

Huawei launched its full range of 5G end-to-end product solutions, from core network, bearer network and base stations to terminals early in 2018.

This week, it showcased its 5G foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate X and the Huawei 5G CPE (Customer Premise Equipment) Pro.

"With our solutions, we are committed to working with operators to build future-oriented networks that will give them the maximum value from their investment and give their customers the best user's experience," said Shi Jilin, President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line.