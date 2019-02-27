26 February 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Young Suspects Arrested for Central Darfur Lynching

Mukjar — The Sudanese security service arrested a number of youths in one of the camps for displaced people in Central Darfur, suspected of lynching a policeman who allegedly murdered his wife.

During the events in January, people became angry when policeman Zekin Mohamed shot and killed his wife Halima Abdelaziz, and wounded their son.

The went to the police station, dragged Mohamed out, and killed him before torching the station.

In the last few days, police and security services apprehended 16 youths from Mukjar camp for their suspected involvement with the killing of the policeman, a witness in the area told Radio Dabanga. Among the detainees are the head of the youth of Mukjar camp, Abdellatif Abdelkarim.

According to the witness, the authorities are still in pursuit of other suspects among the youth.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

