26 February 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Robbers Kill Donkey Owner in North Darfur

Tawila — A man was murdered in Tawila in North Darfur on Sunday. This is the sixth violent incident reported in Tawila locality in a week.

On Sunday, gunmen shot and killed 35-year-old Abdelhalim Yahya at Dolo area, five kilometres north of Fanga in Tawila.

One of the relatives of the deceased told Radio Dabanga that unknown gunmen tried to steal the donkey of Yahya. When Yahya refused, one of the gunmen opened fire on him and killed him instantly.

The incident is the sixth in a series of attacks and abductions in Tawila locality that started on Sunday February 17 with a cattle raid and an assault on firewood collectors. On Tuesday, two men on a donkey cart were abducted by militiamen. Armed herders attacked a group of women on Thursday and militiamen attacked a woman near a water well on Thursday morning.

