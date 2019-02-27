Nigeria/Seychelles: Afcon Qualifiers - Don't Waste Energy Playing Seychelles, Yobo Tells Rohr

Photo: The Guardian

Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr (left).

Former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo has urged the national team coach, Gernot Rohr not to bother to invite big name players to next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles on home soil.

The Super Eagles have booked their place already after beating Libya home and away. Against Seychelles who they also beat away 3-0, the game is a formality and, according to Yobo who captained the team to the 2013 AFCON trophy in South Africa, there was no need wasting energy chasing the game.

"The game is not as important as it's meant to be. So I want the coach to call up fringe players and up and coming youngsters so that they can also showcase their talent.

"The team qualififed with a game in hand. It has never been easy for the Eagles to qualify, but they did it," said Yobo.

He said the Eagles have benefited a lot participating in the 2018 World Cup and with that, they are top contenders for the title in Egypt.

"They built on their performances at the world cup. Though they didn't get to the next round they made a good impression. The future is looking bright for Nigeria.

"As a sportsman you go into any tournament with the aim to win. In 2013 we won and since then we haven't qualified and as they return to the tournament I have confidence that the team can win. But they shouldn't put themselves under pressure take one game at a time and let see how it goes."