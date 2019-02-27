Rwanda: Basketball - Women's Day Tourney Set for March 2-9

The local basketball governing body (Ferwaba) will be organizing the second edition of Women's Day Tournament this year.

The week-long competition is scheduled for March 2-9 in Kigali, Times Sport has learned.

Teams will compete under three different sections namely; the top level category (for league teams), the youth category (for secondary schools) and the veterans fray.

Four teams have confirmed their participation in youth category where Gashora Girls School will vie with Lycee Notre Dame de Citeaux for the ticket to the final, while ENPD Karubanda and ES Kamonyi will meet in the other clash for final berth.

In the league teams' category, it will be a contest for five teams where they have been grouped into two pools. Holders IPRC-South, The Hoops Rwanda and GS Marie Reine make Group A whilst Group B includes APR and Ubumwe.

In veterans section, Ferwaba team has been pitted against Shooting Touch, while REG will be up against RSSB. Winners from both encounters will meet in the final.

All games will be played at Amahoro indoor stadium, in Remera.