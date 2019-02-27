Tanzania: Body Finally Buried After Nine-Month Legal Battle

Mbeya — The body of Frank Kapange, 22, has finally been laid to rest after it was boycotted at the Mbeya Referral Hospital's mortuary for a total of 267 days as the family engaged the police in a legal battle.

This followed a seven-day ultimatum that authorities issued to the deceased's family ordering them to bury their relative immediately failure of which the government would undertake the task.

The Office of the Attorney General wrote to Mbeya Regional Police Commander Ulrich Matei and the Mbeya Referral Hospital director Mariam Msalale directing them to invite Kapange's relatives to a postmortem examination of the body so it could be released for burial. Frank Kapange died on June 4, but his body remained at the Mbeya Referral Hospital mortuary because relatives and the police were engaged in a legal battle with the former claiming that their relative died after being tortured by police.

In August, the Mbeya Resident Magistrate's Court ruled in favour of the Police when it threw out the relatives' plea for a post-mortem to establish the cause of the death.

Resident Magistrate Micheal Mteite also ordered the family on August 24 to go and collect the body of their relative for burial.

However, the relatives appealed to the High Court, asking it to reverse the ruling. On Monday, November 12, 2018, the High Court in Mbeya dismissed the appeal. The High Court reached the decision after it was satisfied that the complainants had not followed proper procedures when filing the case.

Reading the ruling, Judge Paul Ngwembe said the court heard and went through arguments of both parties and was satisfied that the arguments presented in court by the complainants' lawyer did not hold water and that the whole procedure used to file the case was not right. He said the family was required to go and collect the body for burial and that if they did not do so, then city authorities would have the last say.

Judge Ngwembe told the court that before opening the case in court, the defence was supposed to put together a forensic report on the body, adding that the report could be used to determine the cause of the death, hence make it easy for the court to make a ruling.

The case was taken to the Court of Appeal, where the case still remain and if need be, the results of the autopsy would be used.

"We collected the body of our relative today ready for burial. We'll bury him at our Syukula home village, Rungwe District in Mbeya Region. We are doing this after being ordered to do so by the authorities," said Mr Julius Kapange, the family spokesman, as they collected the body yesterday.

He said on Sunday, they (the family) honoured a call from the Mbeya Referral Hospital director, informing them that they should pick their relative's body for burial and that all the costs, associated with keeping the body at the mortuary had been cancelled.

"We went to the court, asking for investigations to be conducted on the body of our relative because we had every reason to believe that his was not a natural death. We did not abandon it as others have been claiming," said Mr Kapange, noting that the hospital administration informed them that they had taken all the necessary investigations into the body before allowing them to take it for burial.

He said it was not proper for them to only be told that authorities had investigated the body in their absence.

"We have not been informed about the outcomes of the investigations. We were only told that the investigations results have been delivered to the court. Since family members were now tired about the case, we just decided to come and take the body for burial," he said.

Speaking over the phone, Mbeya Referral Hospital director Msalale said a team of doctors had conducted an autopsy into Frank's body and that they were not allowed to reveal the results.

It costs Sh20,000 per day to keep a body at the Mbeya Referral Hospital mortuary. In this case, the total cost for 267 days had reached Sh5.34 million