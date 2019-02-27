Nigeria: Atiku Rejects Presidential Election Result, Unveils Next Step

Photo: This Day

Atiku Abubakar and President Muhammadu Buhari

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in last Saturday's election, Atiku Abubakar, has rejected the result of the poll as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday morning.

INEC had declared President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress as winner of the election and returned him as duly elected.

Mr Buhari, according to the electoral body, scored 15,191,847 votes. Mr Abubakar garnered 11,262,978 votes to finish as runner-up.

But in his response to the declaration, the PDP candidate said the result was unacceptable to him and that he would challenge it in court.

"If I had lost in a free and fair election, I would have called the victor within seconds of my being aware of his victory to offer not just my congratulations, but my services to help unite Nigeria by being a bridge between the North and the South," Mr Abubakar said in a statement emailed to PREMIUM TIMES.

"However, in my democratic struggles for the past three decades, I have never seen our democracy so debased as it was on Saturday, February 23, 2019. 2007 was a challenge, but President Yar'Adua was remorseful. In 2019, it is sad to see those who trampled on democracy thumping their noses down on the Nigerian people.

"Consequently, I hereby reject the result of the February 23, 2019 sham election and will be challenging it in court.

"I want to assure my supporters and the entire Nigerian people that together, we will not allow democracy to be emasculated."

Giving reason for rejecting the result of the election, Mr Abubakar said, "... It is clear that there were manifest and premeditated malpractices in many states which negate the results announced.

"One obvious red flag is the statistical impossibility of states ravaged by the war on terror generating much higher voter turnouts than peaceful states. The suppressed votes in my strongholds are so apparent and amateurish, that I am ashamed as a Nigerian that such could be allowed to happen. How can total votes in Akwa-Ibom, for instance, be 50% less than what they were in 2015?

"Another glaring anomaly is the disruption of voting in strongholds of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos, Akwa-Ibom, Rivers and diverse other states, with the authorities doing little or nothing and in some cases facilitating these unfortunate situations. (See attached links to documentary evidences).

"The militarization of the electoral process is a disservice to our democracy and a throwback to the jackboot era of military dictatorship. In some areas of the country, such as, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Imo states, troops deployed for the elections turned their guns on the very citizens they were meant to protect. This is condemnable and should not be associated with our electoral process in the future."

The PDP candidate also provided links to some online publications as evidence that the election was flawed. SEE BELOW.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BY MR ABUBAKAR BELOW

Democracy Will Not Be Emasculated in Nigeria, By Atiku Abubakar

I thank the Nigerian people who trooped out in their millions to perform their civic duty this past Saturday. The patriotism of Nigerians is heartwarming and affirms my oft-repeated statement that we are brothers and sisters born from the womb of one mother Nigeria.

With regards to the Presidential elections that took place on February 23, 2019, it is clear that there were manifest and premeditated malpractices in many states which negate the results announced.

One obvious red flag is the statistical impossibility of states ravaged by the war on terror generating much higher voter turnouts than peaceful states. The suppressed votes in my strongholds are so apparent and amateurish, that I am ashamed as a Nigerian that such could be allowed to happen. How can total votes in Akwa-Ibom, for instance, be 50% less than what they were in 2015?

Another glaring anomaly is the disruption of voting in strongholds of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos, Akwa-Ibom, Rivers and diverse other states, with the authorities doing little or nothing and in some cases facilitating these unfortunate situations. (See attached links to documentary evidences).

The militarization of the electoral process is a disservice to our democracy and a throwback to the jackboot era of military dictatorship. In some areas of the country, such as, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Imo states, troops deployed for the elections turned their guns on the very citizens they were meant to protect. This is condemnable and should not be associated with our electoral process in the future.

I am a democrat and there are democratic avenues available to present the truth to the nation and the watching world. Already, many international observers have given their verdicts, which corroborate our observations. I am sure more will come in the coming hours and days.

If I had lost in a free and fair election, I would have called the victor within seconds of my being aware of his victory to offer not just my congratulations, but my services to help unite Nigeria by being a bridge between the North and the South.

However, in my democratic struggles for the past three decades, I have never seen our democracy so debased as it was on Saturday, February 23, 2019. 2007 was a challenge, but President Yar'Adua was remorseful. In 2019, it is sad to see those who trampled on democracy thumping their noses down on the Nigerian people.

Consequently, I hereby reject the result of the February 23, 2019 sham election and will be challenging it in court.

I want to assure my supporters and the entire Nigerian people that together, we will not allow democracy to be emasculated.

I hope and pray Nigerians will someday summon the courage to defend democracy. That is the only way we can move away from being the world headquarters for extreme poverty.

Signed:

Waziri Atiku Abubakar

27th February 2019

BELOW IS THE DOCUMENTARY EVIDENCE PROVIDED BY THE PDP CANDIDATE

Documentary Evidence

1. Electoral violence: Video

2. Unknown gunmen disrupting election in Buguma, Rivers State: Video

3. In Bonny, Rivers state; military shooting in all directions as voters and INEC officials scamper to safety: Video

4. Video

5. Evidence of rigging. Video

6. Thugs unleashed on a section of PDP stronghold in Lagos and set ablaze already cast ballots. Video

7. Yet more violence being unleashed on voters in Lagos Video

8. Thugs unleashed on PDP stronghold in Lagos while security men simply stand and watch. Video

9. Elections materials burnt in Ago Palace Way, Isolo Lagos as voters scamper for safety. Video

10. Thugs drive away voters in Lagos. Video

12. Incomplete presidential ballot paper booklet. Video

13. Diversion of voting materials and results in Okrika LGA, Rivers State. Video

14. Violence in Gokana, Rivers State. Video

15. Corps member killed. Picture

16. Destruction of ballot boxes at Alafia Street, Coker Aguda, Surulere. Video