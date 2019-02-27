Tanzania: Free Hearing Screening Set On March 3

HEARING specialists from Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) through Mloganzila health facility will provide free hearing screening tests and examine individuals diagnosed with hearing loss as part of marking World Hearing Day on March 3.

"The specialists will ask the causes of hearing loss and then examine and treat patients for free from March 2 to mark World Hearing Day. Anyone who wants to check their hearing can attend," MNH Head of Communications, Aminiel Aligaesha told the 'Daily News'.

Mr Aligaesha said people diagnosed with hearing loss during screening could then seek treatment at the hospital where they would be tested further or fitted with hearing aids at the health facility's audiology unit.

World Hearing Day is marked on March 3 each year to raise public awareness on how to prevent deafness and hearing loss and promote ear and hearing care across the world. This year's World Hearing Day theme is "Check your Hearing."

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), about 50 per cent of people aged 12-35 years are at risk of hearing loss due to prolonged and excessive exposure to loud sounds, including music they listen to through personal audio devices.

Ahead of World Hearing Day, the UN agency and International Telecommunication Union (ITU) have issued a new international standard for the manufacture and use of these devices, which include smartphones and audio players, to make them safer for listening.

WHO-ITU standard recommends that personal audio devices include sound allowance function software that tracks the level and duration of the user's exposure to sound as a percentage used of a reference exposure. Most sufferers live in poor and middle-income countries in which by 2050, more than 900 million people will have significantly impaired hearing.

Expounding on this he said hearing loss could be prevented by raising public awareness about the problem and prevention measures in which hearing specialists also insisted Tanzanians to go for early diagnosis and specialised care.

He urged young people to take care of their hearing while listening to music, saying: "they must understand that once they lose their hearing, it won't come back."