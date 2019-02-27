Tanzania: Magufuli's Graft Fight Wins Internattional Accolades

TANZANIA'S anti-corruption crusade and accountability enforcement in public service under the current regime has continued to receive accolades globally, with Finland coming as the latest admirer.

Finland's Foreign Affairs Minister Timo Soini hailed the reforms during a meeting with Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Dr Augustine Mahiga who was in the Nordic country for a two-day visit between February 25 and 26, this year.

During the meeting, the two ministers emphasised on the importance of heightened bilateral relations on trade, investment and technical training as well as creation of jobs in forestry and cooperation in global platforms in promoting gender equality and empowering women and children.

The Finish minister praised the Tanzanian government for its continued support and hosting of refugees in addition to its major role in addressing conflicts facing some countries in the Great Lakes Region.

"As such, the two leaders have agreed to continue the cooperation in addressing security challenges, including trafficking of humans and narcotics drugs and terrorism," a statement issued by the Communications Unit of Tanzania's Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

Before the meeting between the two, Dr Mahiga met the Director General of Omnia Espoo, Sampo Suihko, who expressed readiness of the institution to partner with Tanzania in sharing experiences on offering technical training as per demand of the labour market.

Omnia is a multisectoral education provider and regional development centre which offers innovative learning environments and beneficial partnerships both in national and international education development projects.

The institution, founded in 1982 and licensed by Finland's Ministry of Education and Culture, is the multidisciplinary education provider and regional development centre with 860 staff members.

It is a non-profit organisation, located in the greater Helsinki metropolitan area, and owned by three metropolitan municipalities, the cities of Espoo and Kauniainen and the municipality of Kirkkonummi.

During the two-day visit, Dr Mahiga as well met with the Former President of Finland who is also a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Mr Martti Ahtisaari, who hailed the government of Tanzania for its efforts in addressing conflicts in the Great Lakes Region.

Mr Ahtisaari is the tenth President of Finland who after his term in office in 2000, was appointed United Nations special envoy for Kosovo, charged with organising the Kosovo status process negotiations.

In the fronts of economic diplomacy, Dr Mahiga held discussions with the community of businesspeople of Finland as well as large corporations which pledged to encourage each other to utilise investment opportunities in Tanzania.

The Tanzanian Foreign Affairs Minister concluded his visit by holding discussions with Finland's Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, Ms Anne-Mari Virolainen, Deputy Speaker of the Finish parliament, Mr Mauri Pekkarinen, in addition to Director General of Finland's meteorological agency, Mr Juhan Damski and the Finland's Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs.