Tanzania: Samia Campaigns Against Maternal Mortality

VICE-PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has said that last year's launched campaign to fight maternal and child mortality in the country aimed at ensuring that women and newborns remained safe.

The "Jiongeze Tuwavushe Salama" campaign mobilised forces of various stakeholders to support national efforts in reducing maternal and child mortality.

It sensitises the government and religious leaders, non-governmental organisations, development partners, health service providers, families and society in general to take part in the fight against maternal and child mortality.

The VP made the remark on Monday when she commenced her six-day tour of Shinyanga region by visiting Samuye Health Centre constructed at a cost of 500m/- with the capacity of serving over 17,000 people from different areas.

She said that the campaign focuses on ensuring that women and newborns remained safe on health, nutrition, child and mother care at family level and availability of health services.

"I have been informed that this health centre lacks water and the new campaign "Jiongeze Tuwavushe Salama" is to ensure that women and newborns don't die during childbirth because they have been dying due to various challenges among them lack of proper nutrition and caring at family level," she observed.

The VP added that since the John Magufuli's administration assumed office in 2015, it has managed to construct 350 health centres, including Samuye, and 67 hospitals in different districts.

She urged the residents to join health insurance, charging that the number of people in Shinyanga region with health insurance was low.

Shinyanga Regional Commissioner Zainabu Telack said the region has 11 health centres but Samuye doesn't qualify for 20m/- issued for procuring medical drugs.

The aim of establishing this health centre is to reduce maternal and child deaths. Last year, the region recorded 815 newborn deaths, 56 maternal deaths, the RC said, adding that the expectation is to serve more people when the centre becomes operational because the services have been moved closer to the people.

Deputy Minister of State in President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Mwita Waitara said Samuye Centre has been completed by 100 per cent and it will commence operations this fiscal year.