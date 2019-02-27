Uganda: One Arrested After Two School Guards Are Beheaded

Kampala — Teachers and pupils of Turrus Nursery and Primary School in Nabaziza Village, Kyengera Town Council, in Wakiso District were Tuesday shocked after finding their two security guards hacked to death.

The bodies of Ronald Adriko and Justo Latibo were found lying in a pool of blood after the school staff made an alarm that attracted nearby residents and police.

The duo was reportedly killed inside one of the classrooms where they had taken a nap.

The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, told Daily Monitor in an interview on Tuesday that officers were dispatched to the murder scene and investigations into the incident have commenced.

Police among other things are investigating how the two guards were hacked to death without any of them fighting back in defence or making an alarm that could have probably attracted help from nearby residents.

"We have so far arrested one suspect and he is detained at Kyengera Police Station as he waits to be transferred to Nsangi," Mr Onyango said.

The Nabaziza local council chairman, Mr Amur Wagaba, said there is a lot of insecurity and rampant murders in the area.

Mr Wagaba urged police to quicken investigations into the matter in order to restore sanity.

"We ask police to increase its visibility and I also ask residents to be security cautious. We are worried about these crimes," Mr Wagaba said.

A resident, who preferred anonymity for fear of reprisal, claimed that they had on several occasions alerted police about suspected criminal elements in the area but they were yet to respond to their cries.

"We have many drug abusers in this area. There are many new and idle youth but police have done little to quell their operations," she said.

Other incidents

Killed. The Nabaziza incident comes five days after another guard was found dead in Nabbingo and his body dumped by the roadside. Two weeks earlier, another guard only identified as Leo and attached to Mako Hardware was discovered hacked to death.

Search. Mr Onyango said police have resolved to increase foot and motorised patrols in the area to intensify community sensitisation on security matters. He also urged locals to alert police on people with suspicious conducts. "Upon searching the home of the suspect we have arrested in the murder of two guards, we found machetes, fake dollars and army uniforms. We are still hunting for more suspects," Mr Onyango said.