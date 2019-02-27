Rwanda: Burkina Faso First Lady Moved By Rwanda's Exhibition in Capital Ouagadougou

The First Lady of Burkina Faso Mrs Sika Kabore, Tuesday, toured the Rwandan stand at an exhibition taking place in her capital Ouagadougou, where she got to see insights into the country.

After her tour Mrs Kabore explained how she was moved.

"I am highly impressed by what Rwanda has achieved in such a short period of time. These beautiful pictures covering the walls of the stand make you want to visit Rwanda which is a very beautiful country, " the First Lady said.

The exhibiton is being held as part of celebrations to mark 50 years of FESPACO, a festival that recognises art, culture and cinema on the African continent.

Below are pictures from the event.

The National culture troupe Urukerereza welcomes the First Lady of Burkina Faso Mrs Sika Kabore at the "Visit Rwanda" exhibition in FESPACO.

Mr. Felix Siboniyo, Head of SPIU at RDB explains to Ms Esperance Nyirasafari, the Minister of Sports and Culture, and the First lady of Burkina Faso, Mrs Sika Kabore about the "Made In Rwanda" brand during the exhibition on the sideline of FESPACO 2019.

Kennedy Mpazimaka a local film actor and Minister Nyirasafari brief the First lady of Burkina Faso Mrs Siko Kabore, about the growth of the film industry in Rwanda

The National culture troupe Urukerereza, and Intore Masamba posing for a photo.