Zimbabwe: ZPC Boss Exonerates Chivayo As Trial Kicks Off

The Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) boss, Hubert Chiwara has cleared controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo of any wrongdoing, telling the Harare Magistrate Court that the tender issued to Intratek was above board.

Chiwara testified that Chivayo's Intratek began work on the project site but failed to complete the assignment on time.

He further told the court that the tender to Intratrek was issued above board.

"The final product that was supposed to be delivered, but has not yet been delivered but all the payments made by ZPC were towards the project. The accused did put some structures on the site but they are yet to be of value to ZPC," he said.

The matter was postponed to March 8 for trial continuation as his lead counsel Lewis Uriri was engaged at the High Court.

The businessman is facing fraud charges, contravening sections of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act and the Exchange Control Act.

It is the State's case that Chivayo's company, Intratek Zimbabwe, was fraudulently awarded the Gwanda solar power plant tender worth $5 607 814,24 by the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) following a directive from former Energy and Power Development Minister Samuel Undenge.