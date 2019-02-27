Namibia: Fruit Exports Expected to Rise in Namibia

Agriculture minister Alpheus !Naruseb encouraged Desert Fruit Namibia to raise their harvest tonnage in the next two seasons as a way of increasing fruit exports from Namibia.

By improving quality and harvesting over 1 000 tonnes, Desert Fruit Namibia will be one of the premier exporters of fruits, and thus inject valuable income into the economy, the minister said during his recent visit to Desert Fruit Namibia (DFN).

DFN is situated some 200 kilometres from Karasburg, and was established in 2005. The first date palms were planted in 2006, and the farm is one of only a handful of date producers in the southern hemisphere.

During his visit, !Naruseb spent time with some local government organisations that interact and support development and commercial activities at DFN.

A press statement issued on Monday said discussions during the visit revolved around possible future expansion of DFN, and the need for continued interaction between the company and the department of agriculture.

According to the statement, the sustainable use of water drawn from the Orange River and the state of the river would ensure that expansion is possible.

The minister was pleased with the work, standards and achievements of Desert Fruit Namibia.

"I keenly observed every operation at DFN, and spent time with some of the rising stars of the company, who are being groomed to take over the future management of the entity," !Naruseb said.

The agriculture minister said he was impressed with the social structures at DFN as they ensure that workers' children are assisted with schooling.