South Africa: Notoane to Take Charge of U23 Olympic Team

David Notoane will take charge of the Olympic u23 squad, SAFA's chair of the Technical Committee Jack Maluleke confirmed on Wednesday, 27 February 2019.

Notoane who is currently head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns MDC side, is not new to national teams assignments.

He led Amajita to the historic Commonwealth Cup title in Russia in 2015 before helping Thabo Senong as his assistant during the CAF u20 8-Nations tournament in Senegal the same year.

He reached the final of the Durban annual u19 International tournament in 2016 before losing to eventual winners Arsenal.

"I am very excited about this project and I am looking forward to do justice to the faith shown in me by doing my utmost best to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics," he said.

"I would want to take this opportunity to thank the Association, especially President Danny Jordaan and head of the Technical Committee, Mr Maluleke for the faith shown in me and not forgetting my club Mamelodi Sundowns who allowed me to take up this latest challenge," added Notoane who said he had already started identifying players for the upcoming assignment.

The SA Olympic team will begin their journey for Tokyo 2020 with a first round match against Angola, away on Friday, 22 March 2019, with the return leg scheduled for Tuesday, 26 March.

The overall winner of this encounter will play either Zimbabwe or eSwatini (Swaziland)/Mozambique for a ticket to the 8-Nation tournament scheduled for Egypt in November this year where three top countries will qualify for Tokyo 2020.

The chair of the SAFA Technical Committee, Maluleke said in Notoane they had a proven and loyal servant of South African football.

"We have full confidence in David and we are very hopeful that with him at the helm, we will qualify for our successive Olympic tournament following the show in Rio in 2016."

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)