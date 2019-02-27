Somalia: Somali President Meets With Emir of Qatar in Doha

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, arrived in Doha yesterday for a working visit.

The President of Somalia and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by the Minister of Transport and Communications, Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti; Qatar's Ambassador to Somalia, Hassan bin Hamza Asad Hashim; and Somali Ambassador to the State of Qatar, Abdul Razak Farah Ali.

Somali president held talks with the Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani at the statehouse in Doha and discussed a range of issues pertaining the bilateral relations.

Qatar donated $200 million last year to construct main highways linking Mogadishu to Afgoye and Jowhar, a key project that contributes to the country's rebuilding process.