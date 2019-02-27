Cameroon: Diplomacy - Two Diplomats Present Lettres of Credence

The newly designated Ambassadors of Benin and Sao Tomé and Principe on Feb 25 presented the advanced copies of their accreditation documents at the Ministry of External Relations

Two newly designated Ambassadors of Benin and Sao Tome and Principe to Cameroon have presented the advanced copies of their letters of credence to the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum. Paulette Adjovi Yekpe and Elisa Pereira Afonso de Barros respectively presented their accreditation papers in two separate audiences accorded them by the Minister Delegate on February 25, 2019.

Paulette Adjovi Yekpe of Benin who will be resident in Abuja was born on January 16, 1955. After her higher education studies at the West London Institute of Higher Education in England, she gained admission into the Université de Paris III Sorbonne where she graduated with a post-graduate diploma in Translation in 1983.

Upon return to her country same year, Paulette Adjovi Yekpe was appointed Head of the Translation and Interpretation Department at la Société des Ciments d'Onigbolo. From 2008 to her appointment, she covered various meetings and sessions of the ECOWAS Parliament and other high ranking meetings. She is a woman of culture with so much passion and commitment to gender related issues.

Elisa Pereira Afonso de Barros who will be resident in Libreville is a career diplomat having studied political science and international relations in Brazil. Prior to her appointment, she was Director at the Department of Foreign Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Elisa Pereira Afonso de Barros has over the years occupied several positions in her professional career ranging from First Secretary of Benin Embassy in Portugal, Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, interim Chargé d'Affaires and Director of the Cabinet of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.