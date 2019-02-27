Libya/South Africa: Bafana Bafana to Play Libya in Tunisia On Sunday

Bafana Bafana will play Libya in Tunisia's Stade Taieb Mhiri Sfax in the city of Sfax on Sunday, 24 March, according to CAF correspondence sent to the Association on Wednesday, 27 February 2019.

This will be the final match of the Group for South Africa who need to avoid defeat to book a ticket to the finals scheduled for Egypt in June this year.

The match will kick off at 18h00 and will be played on natural grass.

SAFA's Acting CEO, Russell Paul said the Association were happy that they now know where and what time Bafana Bafana will play this crucial encounter.

"The coach can now begin plotting the way forward now that we know the venue and time of the match," he said.