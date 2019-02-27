Angola: Prime Minister of São - Tomé Wants Strategic Partnership

Luanda — The Prime Minister of São Tomé and Príncipe, Jorge Bom Jesus on Tuesday expressed interest in establishing a strategic partnership with reciprocal advantages with Angola.

Speaking at a press conference as part of his 48-hour visit to the country, the head of the Sao Tome government said he wanted a new era of cooperation, in which the two states would move from long-standing traditional partners to strategic partners.

He said that he believed that the Gulf of Guinea could be the key to the new partnership, due to its geo-political and diplomatic importance, and expressed interest in cooperating in the areas of defense, security, economy and regional stability.

In 1995, the two countries signed a Mutual Investment Protection Agreement with a view to creating favorable conditions for stimulating private initiatives.

The agreement also aims at intensifying economic cooperation between the two States.

As part of this partnership, some Angolan investments were made in São Tomé and Príncipe, including the purchase of the Rosema brewery in 1990.

This is an investment made through an international public tender, by the Angolan businessman Melo Xavier who had been withdrawn following litigation.

The official appealed for Angolan investment in the Energy and Water sectors, as well as in the reconstruction of a residential port and an airport, to take advantage of São Tomé and Príncipe's geo-strategic position in the region.