Mauritius: National Prevention Campaign Against Ncds Launched At Camp Levieux

press release

The national prevention campaign against Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), an intensive health awareness programme for the early detection and treatment of NCDs, was launched on Saturday 23 February 2019 at Camp Levieux.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Ivan Collendavelloo, the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Outer Islands, Minister of Gender Equality, Child Development and Family Welfare, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, and the Minister of Health and Quality of Life, Dr Anwar Husnoo, were present.

The campaign, an initiative of the Ministry of Health and Quality of Life, aims at sensitising and educating the public against the risk-related factors, complications and prevention measures of NCDs. It comprises screening for NCDs, breast and cervical cancers, cholesterol, as well as counselling and health education.

It is carried out on a regular basis in different regions across Mauritius to encourage the population on the need and importance of undertaking physical activities for their wellbeing. Some of the regions covered last year were Goodlands, Roche Bois, Grand Bois and Montagne Blanche.

The campaign includes the following: height, weight and waist measurements to detect overweight and obesity; blood pressure measurement to identify high blood pressure; blood test to detect diabetes through the Mauritius Diabetes Risk Score; vision tests; referral and follow up of positive cases; and issue of Health Cards.