South Africa: DA's Winde Wants a Decentralised Police Service

The DA's premier candidate in the Western Cape, Alan Winde, says he will fight for the decentralisation of the province's police force to guard against what he calls the disempowerment of "the head of police in a province".

Winde, who currently serves as Community Safety MEC in the Western Cape, says provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula referred a request for an investigation into undue promotions in the Western Cape South African Police Service to "his Pretoria bosses".

This, according to Winde, is unacceptable.

"It is unacceptable that the head of the police in a province is disempowered when it comes to investigating allegations on his turf," said Winde.

"The local authority is best placed to ensure this and this is why I will fight for the decentralisation of the police service."

According to Winde, Jula's response to his request read: "Kindly be advised that the issues raised in your email is a National competency. The matter has thus been directed to the office of the National Commissioner for the necessary attention."

"The provincial commissioner should determine who should be promoted and if it is deserved," Winde said.

"If we are to eradicate crime, we deserve policing that is qualified, experienced, transparent, honest, sincere, well-functioning and competent.

"I am hopeful that this matter will receive the urgent attention it deserves, as we cannot have incompetent, unqualified, inexperienced individuals in leadership positions just because of their political stance," Winde further stated.

