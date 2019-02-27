27 February 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA's Winde Wants a Decentralised Police Service

Tagged:

Related Topics

The DA's premier candidate in the Western Cape, Alan Winde, says he will fight for the decentralisation of the province's police force to guard against what he calls the disempowerment of "the head of police in a province".

Winde, who currently serves as Community Safety MEC in the Western Cape, says provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula referred a request for an investigation into undue promotions in the Western Cape South African Police Service to "his Pretoria bosses".

This, according to Winde, is unacceptable.

"It is unacceptable that the head of the police in a province is disempowered when it comes to investigating allegations on his turf," said Winde.

"The local authority is best placed to ensure this and this is why I will fight for the decentralisation of the police service."

According to Winde, Jula's response to his request read: "Kindly be advised that the issues raised in your email is a National competency. The matter has thus been directed to the office of the National Commissioner for the necessary attention."

"The provincial commissioner should determine who should be promoted and if it is deserved," Winde said.

"If we are to eradicate crime, we deserve policing that is qualified, experienced, transparent, honest, sincere, well-functioning and competent.

"I am hopeful that this matter will receive the urgent attention it deserves, as we cannot have incompetent, unqualified, inexperienced individuals in leadership positions just because of their political stance," Winde further stated.

News24

South Africa

South Africa Banks Pull Plug On 'Risky' Zimbabwe

South African banks which have been the major sources of United States dollars for Zimbabwe since dollarisation 2009… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.