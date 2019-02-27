South Africa: CRL Rights Commission to Investigate Pastor Lukau

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) on Tuesday said it would be investigating the allegations that a dead man was resurrected at the Alleluia International Ministries church.

Speaking at a press briefing in Pretoria, commission chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said it would be initiating a Section 7 investigation. It would also be issuing summons to the relevant people to appear before the commission.

"We're going in with a clear mind that maybe it is real that this man was in a mortuary somewhere," Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said.

A video of Pastor Alph Lukau performing the "resurrection" has gone viral online.

The man in the coffin had reportedly died on Friday after an illness.

The church has since changed its tune on the "miracle", saying that the "dead" man was actually "already alive" when his "body" got to the premises.

News24