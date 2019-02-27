Angola and Rwanda Strengthen Public Security Partnership

Luanda — Angola and Rwanda signed on Tuesday a security and public order cooperation agreement, which gives new impact in the relation of both countries' Home Affairs and Justice ministries.

The agreement was signed by the Angolan Home Affairs minister, Angelo Veiga Tavares and the Rwandan Justice minister and Attorney-General, ,Johnton Busingye.

The memo of understanding establishes cooperation focused on the domains of police, criminal investigation, penitentiary services, exchange of information and training of staff among others.

Angola and Rwanda are part of the Great Lakes Region, a very sensitive zone on public security issue.

On the occasion, the Angolan minister underscored that the signing of the agreement represents the political willingness of both countries' governments and heads of State towards a stronger and consolidated bilateral cooperation.

The Angolan official also spoke of the country's continued commitment to contributing to the achievement of peace in the Great Lakes Region.

Angola left the rotating chair of the International Conference on Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) to the Republic of Congo in 2017, after two consecutive terms.

On his turn, the Rwandan official said that the signing of the agreement is a landmark moment.

The governments of the two countries agreed to do everything to accelerate the entry into force of the signed agreement and its consequent implementation in the shortest time possible.