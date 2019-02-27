Namibia: Gipf Branches Out to Ohangwena Region, Opens Eenhana Office

In an effort to make its services more accessible services in the Ohangwena Region, the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) opened a branch in Eenhana, situated in the Onawa complex, Tobias Harelbeke Street.

The new office is equipped to offer the following services: pension enquiries, advice, biometric registration and verification, benefit and income statements, as well as the submission of supporting documents.

"The Eenhana office has been integrated into PepLink POC, a solution which will enhance network connectivity, resulting in increased productivity, and file sharing editing opportunities for documents amongst GIPF colleagues from all over the country, at the touch of a button", said Goms Menette, Chairman of GIPF.

Menette added that in the Fund's effort to improve service delivery and ensure the timely payments of pension and other benefits, members no longer have to stand in long queues to verify themselves.

Pensioners, orphans and spouses of GIPF members in this Ohangwena can now come to the Eenhana office as well as Nampost, to verify their existence three times a year. The verification periods are 1 November to 28 February, 1 March to 30 June and 1 July to 31 October. GIPF pleads with annuitants not to miss these important dates.

"Additionally, in GIPF's efforts to fulfil the objectives of the Harambee Prosperity Plan, GIPF through its Fund Manager, Preferred Management Services, initiated the Eenhana Housing Unit Development under the developer Formosa Island Investment. GIPF invested N$17.4 million in the housing development that will ultimately have 271 residential houses aimed at low and medium income groups. 85 houses in phase one and 97 houses in phase two have been sold to date," Menette added.