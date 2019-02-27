Namibia: Erongo Governor Under Fire

The governor of Erongo region, Cleophas Mutjavikua is under fire for allegedly suggesting ways to undermine the Mineworkers Union of Namibia with less popular clauses in the Labour Act.

An audio recording of a meeting between Mutjavikua and Swakop Uranium management over a looming wage negotiations deadlock reveals the devious proposal by the governor.

He told the management that they could opt for "organizational restructuring" that could side-step much of the union's opposition during the negotiations.

The governor suggested in the recording that the company just had to tell the labour commissioner that this was the rout they wanted in order to sort out issues in the organisation.

This would force the union to comply with the employers' demand, or face possible retrenchment, angry union members explained.

Mutjavikua however clearly states that this proposal would not sit well with the union.

There were suggestion that president Hage Geingob could be approached to intervene but Mutjavikua said the president would breathe down his neck, and not the union - because it was election year and the workers base was important to Geingob.

He agreed that the workers should only get 3% rise for the next two years.

The workers disagreed with the suggestion and threatened another strike, in the shadow of the current operational stoppage at the mine due to safety concerns.

The audio was leaked on social media and has resulted in several union press conferences called in the next few hours at the coast and in Windhoek.

Mutjavikua did not respond to questions, and Swakop Uranium said they would be issuing a press statement shortly.