Namibia: Erwin Tjipuka Appointed As New FNB CEO

Windhoek — FirstRand Namibia Limited has confirmed the appointment of Erwin Tjipuka as FNB Namibia's new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 01, 2019, while current CEO, Sarel van Zyl, will continue to serve in his role as CEO of the FirstRand Namibia Group.

"I am very pleased to be joining FNB Namibia and look forward to driving the development and execution of our corporate strategy going forward. In addition to the company's core business, we intend to devote significant time and effort to pursuing new and innovative opportunities that have tremendous opportunity for value creation for both our customers and staff," Tjipuka commented.

Sarel van Zyl added; "We welcome Mr Tjipuka on board and look forward to leveraging his expertise and track record in steering FNB Namibia forward. We believe the bank is well positioned to capitalise even in the tough economic climate and we look forward to Erwin helping us grow even further as a proudly Namibian business."

Tjipuka, most recently the managing partner at Deloitte Namibia, is no stranger to FNB, having been part of the team as Chief Financial Officer from 2008 to 2012.

He holds an MBA from the Maastricht School of Management as well as a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Namibia, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Accountancy from the University of Cape Town.

Tjipuka has over 20 years of professional experience in Namibia and has served private and public-sector clients in his role as audit partner and Head of the Namibian Advisory department, working closely in Business Management and Business Transformation. His years of experience is split between time in the audit profession and in senior financial roles in the financial sector.