27 February 2019

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: No, Tank You - Zambian Truckers Quit Dar Corridor

By Chatula Kangali

Local petroleum transporters have stopped using the Dar-es-Salaam corridor in the transportation of imported fuel following the introduction by the Tanzanian government of a Vehicle Load Act that reduces the weight of the cargo they can carry.

The Vehicle Load Act, which will come into effect on March 1, will compel transporters to reduce the number of litres to be loaded from Dar-se-Salaam by 4,000 litres. The truckers say this obliterates the profit margin by increasing the costs of meeting the new standards.

Zambia

