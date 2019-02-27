Namibia: Records Tumble At Long Course Championships

Windhoek — A spectacular Bank Windhoek Long Course National Championships concludes The Bank Windhoek Long Course National Championships, saw 177 swimmers race for top honours in 98 events.

The four-day competition, hosted by the Namibia Swimming Union (NASU), concluded over the weekend at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek.

After an intense competition, the overall championship titles were awarded to Ronan Wantenaar and Heleni Stergiadis who walked away with the Senior Victor and Victrix Ludorum trophies.

The Namibian Swimming Academy's (NSA) Wantenaar recorded 3532 Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA) points while Dolphins Stergiadis logged 3451 FINA points.

Wantenaar also won the Single Best Performance Trophy after he recorded the highest FINA points in one single event during the championships. He received 603 FINA points for the Men's 17 and Over 100 metre (m) Freestyle in a time of 55.60seconds.

"I just finished swimming in another competition before this championship. The physical and mental demand in this sport is huge and one needs to train and work harder - I am happy for the reward. Thank you to Bank Windhoek, my trainer, parents and everyone that supports us," concluded Wantenaar.

Stergiadis, who scooped up her second Senior Victrix Ludorum, echoed Wantenaar's gratitude. "I am thrilled for this and to swim for the Dolphins, I am proud of what we have achieved together. Thank you to Bank Windhoek, my parents, my team and everyone for their tremendous support," said Stergiadis.

Records were broken as swimmers put in their best performances. José Canjulo broke the men's under 13-14 200m Individual Medley (IM) in a time of 2:20:78 which overcame Mikah Burger's record of 02:21:53 set in 2018.

Lilia Ellis, Emma Brinkmann, Ariana Naukosho and Vitoria de Sousa from Dolphins A team, broke the Girls 8 and Under 200m Freestyle Relay record in a time of 2:54.87. The previous record stood for three years.

Mikah Burger, Jose Canjulo, Christopher de Jager and Brave Magongo from NSA smashed the Boys under 13-14 200m Freestyle Relay record in a time of 1:49.55. The previous record was set five years ago. The same team also broke the Boys 13-14 200m Medley Relay record in a time of 2:01.23.

The previous record was set in 2018. Dolphins' A team swimmers Quinn Ellis, Roche Brand, Oliver Durand and Henry Grant, broke the Boys 11-12 200m Medley Relay record in a time of 2:23.35. The previous record was set in 2009.

Another Dolphins A team, comprising André and Jurie Badenhorst, Naan Jiao and Ryan Steyn, broke the Boys 8 and Under 200m Freestyle Relay record in a time of 2:47.06. The previous record was set in 1986.

Swimmers from seven different clubs took part: four from Windhoek, one from Oranjemund and two from Swakopmund. The team trophy went to Dolphins Swimming club with 3858.50 points.

The much anticipated Bank Windhoek Long Course National Championships is the highlight of the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala season. It similarly serves as the trials for the South African Junior Championships scheduled to take place in Durban, South Africa next month. Wantenaar and Stergiadis, will represent Namibia.

Below is the full list of Ludorum Winners:

Senior Victor Ludorum - Senior Victrix Ludorum

1. Ronan Wantenaar (NSA) 3532 FINA Points

2. Corné le Roux (Dolphins) 3179 FINA Points

3. Bernard Theron (Dolphins) 3141 FINA Points

FINA Points

1. Heleni Stergiadis (Dolphins) 3451

2. Joanne Liebenberg (Dolphins) 3193 FINA Points

3. Viktoria Ellmies (Dolphins) 3173 FINA Points

Junior Victor Ludorum 14/under - junior Victrix Ludorum 14/under

1. Mikah Burger (NSA) 132 NASU points

2. Jose Canjulo (NSA) 130 NASU Points

3. Oliver Durand (Dolphins) 122 NASU Points

1. Ariana Naukosho (Dolphins) 116 NASU points

2. Trisha Mutumbulua (Dolphins) 115 NASU Points

3. Jessica Humphrey (Aqua) 95 NASU Points