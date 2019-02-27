Namibia Has Ratified AfCFTA, Ministry Confirms

Windhoek — The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation yesterday confirmed that Namibia has ratified the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

Last year Namibia signed the trillion-dollar AfCFTA agreement, which requires members to remove tariffs from 90 percent of goods to allow free access to commodities, goods and services across the continent, but had not ratified it pending further scrutiny.

Reacting to an article in New Era yesterday which suggested that Namibia was yet to ratify the agreement, the ministry confirmed that Namibia, though international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, on 31 January 2019 deposited her instrument of ratification to the chairperson of the Africa Union Commission to ratify the AfCFTA.

Government took the decision to ratify AfCFTA on 21 November 2018, the ministry told New Era.