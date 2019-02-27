27 February 2019

Zambia: 'Cost of Corruption in Africa Very High'

By Helen Zulu

The cost of corruption is very high in Africa and can become an excessive cost on productivity for enterprises if not dealt with.

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Business Council (CBC) chief executive officer Sandra Uwera said corruption remained a persistent problem existing and affecting both the public and private sectors in Africa.

She said in a statement released in Lusaka that internal fraud or corrupt activities by employees or intermediaries in terms of stolen cash, assets, inventory or information theft costed companies, as high as 10 per cent of their annual turnover.

