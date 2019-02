Barclays Bank Zambia has pledged to work with the Chinese business to develop the economy, as the bank grows its deposits to US$42 million.

The bank deposits from the Chinese businesses increased to US$42 million from US$32 million last year, Barclays Bank acting banking director Bruce Jaani said at the Chinese New Year luncheon in Lusaka on Monday.

Mr Jaani said the increase in deposits represented a growth of US$10 million, making it one of the biggest portfolios for the bank.

