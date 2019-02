Confident Nkana yesterday left for Ghana with coach Beston Chambeshi certain with of victory during Sunday's CAF 2018/19 Confederation Cup Group C fixtures.

Chambeshi, whose side beat Asante Kotoko 3-1 last Sunday to top the group with six points, said in an interview at Simon Mwansa International Airport in Ndola that his side would be equal to the challenge in Kumasi.

Read more