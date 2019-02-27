Malawi: Court Convicts Two for Killing Persons With Albinism - They Pleaded Guilty

The High Court sitting in Ntcheu on Tuesday convicted two people for killing a person with albinism in 2016 at Zintambira Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Chakhumbura in the district.

Judge Redson Kapindu, who presided over the case, has since reserved his sentence until both the State and defence present written submissions to the court.

The two accused - Kenneth Moses, 39, and Herbert Maloni, 34, - pleaded guilty to the murder charge.

Fletcher Masina, a person with albinism, was brutally killed while working in his garden on May 24 2016.