South Africa: Schalk Burger to Leave Saracens, Return Home to SA

London — English club Saracens have confirmed that former Springbok loose forward Schalk Burger will leave them at the end of the current European season.

According to Saracens' official website , the 35-year-old Burger will head back to Cape Town when the 2018/19 campaign ends.

"I'm going to leave Saracens a happy man. I've made great friends here and that's pretty much the standout feature," he said.

"The way we go about enjoying rugby, enjoying spending time together, the trips I've had with the team and we've won a couple of trophies since I've been here too so I have a lot of great memories.

"In rugby you go through phases where you play well and don't play well, but at the end of the day that's the by-product. What you care about is the quality of the human and the quality of time we've spent together as a club.

"I'd like to say a massive thank you to everyone for taking not only me in but my whole family. We've had a lot of success on the field but what stands out is the friendships I've made off the field so a massive thank you to everyone involved."

Director of Rugby Mark McCall added: "It has been a privilege to have Schalk at Saracens.

"He embodies many of the values we hold dear; competing in every moment, being a great team-mate, leaving the club in a better place than you found it.

"We have all learned a great deal from one of rugby's truly great players. We wish him and his family every success in the future."

Burger, who played 86 Tests for the Springboks between 2003 and 2015, did not indicate whether he planned to continue his career in South Africa.

He represented the Stormers between 2004 and 2016.

??| Hear from the legend himself...Schalk Burger chats about his time at Saracens and the amazing friendships he has made along the way. #ThankyouSchalla ??? pic.twitter.com/vHB2iLhZI0-- Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) February 27, 2019

Sport24